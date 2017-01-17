Air Canadas nationwide computer glitch delays flights

Air Canada passengers faced delays and missed flights Tuesday after a nationwide system issue affecting check-ins at multiple airports, online and on mobile.At 1 p.m., Air Canada tweeted that they were trying to fix a “computer issue” and that they had to manually check-in their customers, causing delays.The airline announced that systems were up and running around 2:15 p.m.“We expect to get everyone to their destinations with minimal delay as we are adding larger aircraft where possible and were able to limit cancellations to a small handful of flights,” they said in a statement. One passenger complained about getting conflicting information at the check-in counter and at the gate. Others wondered whether they’d be able to get the flight they needed.Article Continued BelowAir Canada passenger David Dryden was flying out from Vancouver to Kelowna for work when he was told that he wouldn’t be able to make his flight due to the glitch.“I’ve missed several meetings,” he told the Star. “Lots of back ups . . . I’m on standby for the next flight for now.”Passengers vented their frustration on Twitter.