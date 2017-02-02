Airlines, airports rally against privatization push

OTTAWA—Airports and airlines are pushing back against Ottawa’s quiet deliberations to sell off Canadian airports, saying such a move would drive up passenger fees and make the air industry less competitive.The National Airlines Council of Canada, representing airlines such as Air Canada and Westjet, says that airport privatization “would fail the most elementary test of stewardship of the public interest.”And three major airports — Vancouver, Ottawa and Calgary — have banded together to launch a public information campaign to argue against selling off airport assets to the highest bidder.“We’re not just to accept a policy decision that has a tremendous impact on airports in Canada without saying a word,” said Mark Laroche, president and chief executive officer of the Ottawa International Airport Authority.“We want to make sure that if there are policy decisions in that way, that everyone knows what the consequences are,” he said in an interview Thursday.Article Continued BelowFor months now, the federal government has been looking at whether major airports should be sold off to private investors as a way to raise tens of billions of dollars.Canada’s major airports, including Toronto’s Pearson International Airport, are currently operated by not-for-profit airport authorities. But officials in the transport and finance departments — guided by analysis done by Credit Suisse — have been weighing the potential windfall to the federal coffers if these airports were sold off to for-profit investors, such as pension funds.