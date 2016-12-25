Airports have figured out the key to traveller happiness bump up the luxury

Airports are getting more love from travellers when they act like a mall.More and more, air passengers are responding positively to the Rodeo Drive storefronts and gourmet restaurants that continue to pop up across airports, according to J.D. Power’s annual survey of large, North American airports. As amenities on planes have been taken away, the airports themselves have become more luxurious.“There is a high, positive correlation in our data between those people who are extremely satisfied … and the amount of money they spend in the airport,” said Michael Taylor, director of airport practice at J.D. Power. “They spend twice as much when they are extraordinarily satisfied with the airport.”Portland International Airport in Oregon took first place among the survey’s 39,000 respondents, rated “among the best” in terminal shopping, terminal facilities and overall satisfaction.Toronto’s Pearson International Airport placed eighth — the only Canadian airport among the top 10.Article Continued Below“Twenty, 30 years ago, there was duty-free, a kiosk and that was about it for an airport terminal,” said Bojan Jokic, co-founder of Epteca, a Swiss-based firm that works with companies to increase sales and services to travellers. “With some of these airports now, if you didn’t know you were at an airport, you’d think you were at the shopping mall somewhere.” Jokic said terminals and airports are increasingly becoming more like real estate companies than public transportation utilities.The retail brains and developers are realizing that airports provide a huge concentration of people with, sometimes unfortunately, a lot of time on their hands.“Airports are looking to distinguish themselves from other airports,” said Steve Baker, vice president for customer and concessions development with Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority. “If you are looking at a decision to go into the country or across the United States, then you are looking at how you are going to be treated in the process. A part of that process is what you are able to do in the time between flights or while you wait for your flight.”

