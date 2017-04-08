Airstrike on Syrian town hit by chemical weapons kills one

BEIRUT—Warplanes struck a northern Syrian town Saturday where a chemical attack killed scores of people earlier this week, killing one person and wounding another as Turkey described the U.S. missile attack on an airbase as a “cosmetic intervention” unless it removes President Bashar Assad from power.The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said the airstrike on the eastern side of Khan Sheikhoun killed a woman, marking the first death in the town since Tuesday’s chemical attack that killed 87.The Local Coordination Committees, another monitoring group, said the airstrike was carried out by Russian warplane. It said the woman killed had fled to the town from her hometown of Latameh in central Syria.The chemical attack on Khan Sheikhoun on Tuesday triggered a U.S. missile attack two days later that struck a Syrian airbase in central Syria killing nine people.Read more: U.S. launches cruise missile attack against SyriaArticle Continued BelowSyria’s government denied it carried out any chemical attack on Khan Sheikhoun, and Russia’s Defence Ministry said the toxic agents were released when a Syrian airstrike hit a rebel chemical weapons arsenal and munitions factory on the town’s eastern outskirts.Turkey’s Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said Ankara sees the U.S. intervention in Syria as appropriate but not enough.“If this intervention is limited only to an airbase, if it does not continue and if we don’t remove the regime from heading Syria, then this would remain a cosmetic intervention,” said Cavusoglu in the southern city of Antalya.