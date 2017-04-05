Alabama high school stops student from bringing his grandmother to prom

“Prom?”That one word, written on canvas and surrounded by a colourful collage of paint, promised Catherine Maine an experience she missed out on long ago.Of course she said yes. Her invitation, after all, came from her grandson, 18-year-old Bryce Maine. Bryce, a senior at Eufaula High School in Alabama, wanted his grandmother to finally enjoy the formative soiree she missed so many years ago.“I just thought, well, it’s just so nice that he wanted me to go,” Catherine Maine told WTVM. “I kept asking him, ‘Don’t you want to take someone else?’ But he kept saying, ‘No, I want my Nanny.’ So I was just so shocked, privileged that he asked me.”“My Grandma is the most important woman in my life and she’s never had a prom before so I figured why not let her go with me,” Bryce told Inside Edition.Article Continued BelowAs he told CNN, “Every woman deserves to go to a prom, no matter how old you are.”Catherine Maine prepared for the April 8 event by purchasing a new dress to wear on the special night, as word of her coming attendance trickled out into the small community. Somehow, the school’s administrators got wind of Bryce’s plans — and that’s when they fell apart.Catherine Maine isn’t allowed to attend.