Alberta man gets $465 ticket for torn licence

CAMROSE, ALTA.—An easygoing dude from Camrose, Alta., is racking up impressive views on Facebook with his good-natured rant against the young Edmonton police officer who gave him a $465 ticket for having a slightly torn driver’s licence.Dave Balay — or “Handsome Dave” as the self-proclaimed motorcycle enthusiast fashions himself on Facebook — posted a video of his story Friday and by late evening had already had 453,000 people check in to hear his tale of woe.Balay says he was driving home this week when two police cruisers pulled him over on an Edmonton freeway, apparently after they’d received a call saying he had swerved on the highway.He says he thinks the officers suspected he was impaired. A police helicopter was even called in.“All of a sudden, there’s four policemen around me,” he explains in his video, adding he had his seat belt on and had “no outstanding warrants” so thought everything would be fine.Article Continued BelowIn his version of events, he politely produced his licence and registration while the officers grilled him.“ ‘You been drinking?’ No. “You on any drugs?’ No, well, I won’t mention Cialis to him,” says Balay, referring to the erectile dysfunction medication. “So they go and find out everything’s all good.”But Balay says while one officer was his age — “he’s cool” — the other was a young guy who Balay implies had a bit of an attitude.