Alberta ranch takes ethics of cattle farming to a new level: The New Farm

The controversial, high-profile pig trial in Milton, Ont., last month — where an animal activist was cleared of criminal mischief charges for giving pigs water during transport — underlines the public’s growing interest in how livestock are treated.But what does humane livestock farming look like on a remote cattle ranch in Alberta? This spring, Laura Laing and John Smith, partners in life and in ranching, are mixing tradition with high tech. Read more: Strawberries sweeten up date night: The New FarmArticle Continued BelowOntario farmers have become badgers’ unlikely friends: The New FarmThese modern ranchers raise more than 500 cattle on his family’s third-generation ranch, Plateau Cattle Co., in a picturesque, pastoral setting near Nanton, Alta.Share your thoughts! Like other Canadian ranchers, Laing and Smith already adhere to national animal welfare standards and codes of practice. Canadian cattle producers, researchers, veterinarians and animal welfare advocates, among others, developed the code for beef cattle.