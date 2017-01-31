Alberta sanctuary trying to save abandoned wolf-dog hybrids

COCHRANE, ALTA.—Wolf-dogs may bring to mind White Fang, the protagonist of the Jack London novel, but an Alberta sanctuary is raising awareness about how raising the hybrid differs from the fictional account of a loyal, loving companion.The Yamnuska Wolfdog Sanctuary in Cochrane, Alta., has launched an online auction to raise money to fund a new enclosure and save as many of the animals as it can from being euthanized.The sanctuary was started five years ago as a response to the increased number of wolf-dogs being abandoned by owners who found them aloof, territorial and hard to train.“With domestic dogs, they want to please us humans. They want to be around us humans, all that kind of stuff,” Georgina De Caigny, the sanctuary’s executive director, tells CTV Calgary.“The more wolf content that is in the wolf-dog, the less they’re going to be wanting to please you, the less that they’re ever going to be a pet.”Article Continued BelowDe Caigny says many of the owners who leave their pets with the sanctuary are looking to own a “piece of the wild” and slowly realize the differences in raising a wolf-dog versus a dog.“The more wolf that’s in there, the less pet-like they’re going to behave,” she says.Georgina De Caigny gets a kiss from one of her wolf-dogs at the Yamnuska WolfDog Sanctuary. De Caigny says many of the owners who leave their pets with the sanctuary are looking to own a “piece of the wild” and slowly realize the differences in raising a wolf-dog versus a dog. (Todd Korol/Toronto Star) The sanctuary has 22 wolf-dogs living on its two-acre property, but the non-profit wants to expand.