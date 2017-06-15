Alessia Cara performing at Invictus Games opening ceremony in Toronto

A lineup of Canadian talent will kick off the Invictus Games in Toronto this September, including Brampton pop star Alessia Cara.Sarah McLachlan, The Tenors and Quebec band La Bottine Souriante will also perform at the opening ceremony on Sept. 23. Founded by Prince Harry, the Invictus Games is an international sporting event for wounded, injured or sick service people and veterans. At the ticket launch Thursday, Veterans Affairs Minister Kent Hehr announced that the federal government is spending up to $17.5 million on the games. The Ontario government will be spending $10 million, said MPP Christina Martins.“Reaching veterans after their military service, you have to give them opportunities to build their life,” said Hehr. “You will see this money put to great use.”Article Continued BelowTickets for the opening ceremonies start at $60, and sporting event tickets are $25.There are also several free events, including wheelchair tennis in Nathan Phillips Square, cycling on Toronto Island and a driving challenge in the Distillery District.CEO Michael Burns said the games will only be using pre-existing facilities in the city.