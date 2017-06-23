Algoma University students refuse to participate in Canada 150 events

As many in the nation gear up for Canada Day festivities, students at Algoma University in Sault Ste. Marie have decided against celebrating the 150th anniversary of the country’s confederation.The Algoma University Students’ Union voted unanimously Thursday against sanctioning or endorsing events related to Canada 150.Quinn Meawasige, an Indigenous Algoma student, led the campaign against participating in Canada 150 events.“Those policies at the time of Confederation were designed to eliminate the Indigenous people,” Meawasige said Friday. “What it was founded on was broken treaties, and it was founded on, essentially, the genocide of Indigenous peoples, because they needed to make way for settlement . . . .“I just don’t feel like celebrating that.Article Continued Below“Many people will be offended, and they might not understand the history. They don’t understand how it could be offensive for Indigenous peoples,” he said. “I don’t get that privilege, being an Indigenous person.”The university’s Sault Ste. Marie campus used to be the site of the Shingwauk Indian Residential School, which operated until 1970. For Meawasige and acting university president Celia Ross, that makes the decision to not participate more important.“The school has a very special responsibility with its commitments to reconciliation,” Meawasige said. “There’s children buried on site, on campus, as result of the policies, and some of the policies that existed were the residential school policies.”