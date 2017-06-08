All eyes on Venezuelan military as protests continue

CARACAS, VENEZUELA—It was 10 a.m. and the newly promoted lieutenant was already sweating under his plastic face shield and black flak jacket.A few days before, the 28-year-old who goes by the name of Catire had watched a national guardsman get his arm broken at a protest. A week earlier, a friend collapsed several paces from him on the riot line, shot through the groin. Catire pulled up his visor and chain-smoked by his motorcycle, hoping the day would pass quickly.Several miles away on the other side of the city, tens of thousands of Venezuelans in white shirts and homemade gas masks gathered to march toward Catire and his unit, part of a bloody protest movement that has seen dozens of deaths in more than two months of turmoil.Read more: Jailed Venezuela opposition leader calls for protests to continueArticle Continued BelowYoung activist, ex-military man latest killed as Venezuela protests continueVenezuelans shut down capital roads to protest governmentCatire’s family suffers along with protesters who skip meals while watching their money become worthless. The lieutenant is unsure whether to blame the government or the opposition for the crisis. What he and other soldiers decide in the coming months could decide the country’s fate.