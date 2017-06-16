All-female taxi service Lady Drive Her buys women peace of mind. Period: Teitel

This month, Crissy McDow, a resident of Halifax and an airport limo driver of more than 20 years, did something that made a lot of men in her industry mad. She started her own company. More specifically, McDow founded Lady Drive Her, an airport car service comprised of an all-female driving roster: 12 women with decades of experience schlepping people to and from the Halifax Stanfield International Airport. McDow didn’t found a woman-driven company with a feminist agenda in mind. She founded the company because it seemed like a smart business idea.As McDow told me on the phone recently, “Over the past 20 years, I’ve been getting a lot of inquiries from the public asking for female drivers.” Article Continued BelowAmong those inquiring were businesswomen flying into Halifax late at night, and parents of international students studying in Halifax, who preferred that a strange woman drive their daughters to campus as opposed to a strange man. “I never asked them why,” McDow said. “I just tried to do it myself.”Now, she and the 12 like-minded women are doing it together. Lady Drive Her’s website went live this weekend. Already, McDow reports, the company is averaging about three calls a day.