All Merry Christmas needs is common sense: Paradkar

Do you know anyone who knows anyone who celebrates HumanLight? Seasons Greetings to them. To some of you, Happy Hanukkah. To the vast majority of you, Merry Christmas. And to all of you Happy Holidays.This could be called a common-sense approach, except too many people still bicker about greetings at this time of year.I wish my friends Happy Diwali on social media not to exclude those who don’t celebrate it, but to have them join my celebration. I receive a Merry Christmas greeting in that same spirit.It’s different for businesses and government, though.Brands and retailers are guided by their market and local cultures on whether to go with the all-encompassing Happy Holidays or whether inclusivity itself would offend their consumer base.Article Continued BelowIt’s a simpler decision for public schools, hospitals and government institutions — as secular spaces, they could celebrate cultural aspects of all holidays, but keep religion out. In other words, Christmas tree in, Bible out.At an individual level, though, raking people over the coals for wishing each other Merry Christmas, when an overwhelming majority celebrates it, is unnecessary.A White Christmas can be magical, with snow flakes drifting down, weaving a lush carpet around plushly decorated homes, chandeliers of ice on trees reflecting the twinkling lights from within, where — oh, what fun — a happy family unwraps gifts over pancakes and hot cocoa, with the sounds of pealing bells and Santa’s Ho Ho Ho still echoing in the distance.

