All our warnings fell on deaf ears: Could the horrific London highrise fire have been prevented?

As firefighters were still searching for survivors of Wednesday’s devastating highrise fire in the west of London, there were immediate questions about whether the multi-fatality incident could have been prevented if simple safety measures had been in place.Many survivors said they did not hear alarms, but were instead woken up by neighbours. Sajad Jamalvatan, a 22-year-old biomedical engineering student, said that “there are plenty of alarms in the building, but no alarm went off.” Others offered slightly different accounts, saying that alarms were triggered in some individual units, but that others were not warned either because of the lack or failure of an integrated alarm system.Aside from the building’s allegedly flawed warning mechanisms, there appears to have been no central sprinkler system in the recently renovated apartment building, according to residents who spoke to London’s Evening Standard newspaper. It remained unclear whether the building lacked sprinklers entirely, or whether they failed.Standing near the burned-down apartment building, residents also reproached authorities Wednesday, saying that members of a fire brigade had checked alarms in the building as recently as Saturday. Residents said that during those visits, officials advised them to stay inside their apartments in case of a fire emergency.“They told us the protocol is to close your door, because the fire door will withstand the heat for a duration of time. But I think what’s happened is they’re not understanding that this fire has spread all around the building,” said one resident, speaking to the BBC. Other residents said they were told that their units were fireproof for at least an hour.Article Continued Below“So, if I listened to advice given to me by the fire brigade and also by the TMO management team, we could be dead,” one resident told the BBC, referring to the local Tenant Management Organization that manages the apartment block.Amid mounting concerns over fire safety mechanisms and instructions given by officials, London Mayor Sadiq Khan acknowledged Wednesday that there were “genuine questions that people across the country who live in tower blocks will have. They need to be answered.” It is unclear whether some of the flaws that might have led to the Grenfell Tower blaze are commonplace in other highrise buildings across Britain, and how frequently security standards are being checked by authorities. But some of the flaws that might have led to Wednesday’s catastrophic incident could still threaten other council blocks elsewhere. An investigation by Inside Housing magazine found in 2015 that fewer than 1 per cent of all British council tower blocks were equipped with sprinklers.In the case of west London’s Grenfell Tower, residents said they had posed uncomfortable questions to authorities and local management early on but that their concerns went unheard.