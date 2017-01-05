Allegations against Montreal cop triggered surveillance of journalists, documents show

An investigation into a Montreal police officer, which prompted the surveillance of two La Presse journalists, started with an allegation that he was planting heroin in the pockets of suspects and ended with charges of perjury and breach of trust.That information is contained in documents police used over the course of seven months to obtain warrants allowing them to spy on phones — including one belonging to La Presse columnist Patrick Lagacé.According to documents unsealed this week by a Quebec judge, the Montreal police service’s internal affairs department was never able to confirm that officer Fayçal Djelidi was entrapping suspects, but discovered that he frequented erotic massage parlours. In only a few months, he had 698 phone contacts with escorts.None of the allegations against Djelidi have been proven in court. In one of the warrants, the Montreal police internal affairs investigators also claim to have discovered that in February 2016, Djelidi met up with “a minor posing on the Internet as being 19 years old and offering sexual services.” She was a missing person at the time.Article Continued BelowIn June 2016 — after six months of investigation — the internal affairs investigators decided to send Djelidi information through a false criminal source (in reality, an RCMP officer): 10 pounds of cocaine would be in a storage locker downtown.According to a search warrant document, Djelidi established a link between the cocaine and the Formula 1 Grand Prix — occurring at the same time — possibly with the aim of speeding up access to the drugs. These allegations didn’t align with the information that was transmitted by the false source, writes a Montreal police internal affairs investigator.It is from this event that some of the criminal charges against Djelidi arose.

