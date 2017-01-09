Alleged drunk drivers may be named and shamed, York Regional Police say

York Regional Police say they’re at their wit’s end and are considering publicly identifying accused impaired drivers to shame them out of the offense.The possible policy change was announced in a tweet on Monday morning that reads, “@yrp 9 more drunk drivers taken off our roads this weekend. One of them was passed out at the wheel in the middle of Clark/Dufferin.”“We’ve been discussing posting the names of all charged with impaired driving,” the force tweeted. “More to follow on that one . . . .”“Despite repeated warnings by police and numerous tragedies on our roadways, drivers are not getting the message,” Const. Andy Pattenden said in a media release.“Impaired driving is the number one criminal cause of death in Canada,” Pattenden said.Article Continued BelowToronto Police have a policy of only posting names of people charged with impaired driving if there’s a reason beyond public shaming, Const. Victor Kwong said.“There has to be another part,” Kwong said.That could include when officers are seeking witnesses after an accident, Kwong said.

