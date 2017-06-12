Allowing CUPE lawsuit against sale of Hydro One would open floodgates: government lawyers

Allowing a union lawsuit aimed at halting Ontario’s sale of Hydro One shares to trial would open the floodgates to legal challenges of ‎government policies by everyone, Crown lawyers warned Monday.A trio of goverment lawyers appeared in Ontario Superior Court of Justice argued their motion to have the lawsuit from the Canadian Union of Public Employees dismissed.“This is a political claim . . . for political purposes,” Crown counsel Christopher Thompson told Justice P.J. Cavanagh.CUPE is seeking $1.1 million in damages for Premier Kathleen Wynne’s decision to sell up to 60 per cent of the province’s shares in Hydro One to raise about $9 billion to pay down hydro system debt and raise money for transit and other infrastructure projects.CUPE filed the malfeasance suit in December, calling Hydro One a “vital asset” the government has “no mandate” to sell.Article Continued BelowFor the Crown, Thompson told the court that the Wynne administration amended the Electricity Act two years ago to specify that shares could be sold.“It’s not only within the authority of this statute . . . it carries out the purpose of the statute,” Thompson said as the Crown spent the morning outlining its case.He called the lawsuit “an attempt to nullify the Legislature’s clear policy choice,” and said allowing it to proceed would give all citizens “a cause of (legal) action” against the government for laws or policies they oppose.