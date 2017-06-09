Alma Kocialek, 89, set to be oldest university graduate in Toronto

Alma Kocialek doesn’t like to talk about her age. But when you’re the oldest person to ever graduate from a Toronto university, it’s a hard topic to avoid.The 89-year-old Brampton woman will be donning a cap and gown at York University this month, earning a degree in Gender and Women’s Studies a few weeks before her 90th birthday.It’s a longtime goal for Kocialek, who decided to go back to school in 2011 after her husband died of cancer.“I decided I’d just get up, get at it. Do something with my life,” said Kocialek, speaking over the phone from her 10th-floor condo. She lives alone, drives and often walks to the lakeshore to picnic and people-watch. While going to school, Kocialek would drive herself to the GO station each day and ride the bus to York.Article Continued Below“All my friends had their doctorate or masters or whatever. And I said I want a degree. I want to accomplish something.”Kocialek first started a degree at York University in 1978, with the hope of becoming a clinical psychologist. But with family responsibilities and a business that she just started up, she had to take a step back from her studies. Decades later, she decided to try a new subject.“I thought, I’m a woman and there’s Women’s Studies — let’s see about that!”