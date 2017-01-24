Alternative facts? Journalists from Venezuela to Turkey have seen this movie before

WASHINGTON—Lisseth Boon, a veteran investigative journalist in Venezuela, was in her Caracas office on Saturday when she came across the brazenly inaccurate claims from Donald Trump and his chief spokesman about the size of the crowds at his inauguration. Her response: “Déjà vu.”“That is so Venezuela,” she wrote on Twitter.She was not alone.“I immediately thought of Venezuela … (Former president Hugo) Chavez and his ministers always tried to create a parallel reality,” said investigative journalist Tamoa Calzadilla, who left the country for the U.S. in 2015 because of the oppressive media environment under Chavez’s successor, Nicolas Maduro. “I’m so worried.”Article Continued BelowMore at thestar.comThe 5 false things Donald Trump has already said as presidentMahir Zeynalov, a prominent journalist deported from Turkey in 2014 for writing about a corruption scandal involving the government of Recep Tayyip Erdogan, felt a rapid recognition of his own.