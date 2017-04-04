Amid calls to resign, South Africa president says government disputes are a serious weakness

JOHANNESBURG—South Africa’s president on Tuesday responded to the political crisis that erupted after he fired the finance minister, acknowledging that public disputes at the top of the government are a “serious weakness,” while the country’s biggest labour group urged him to resign.The call by the Congress of South African Trade Unions, a traditional ally of the ruling party, increased pressure on President Jacob Zuma, who made his first public comments about last week’s dismissal of Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan. The firing deepened worries about government corruption and infighting. South Africa’s rand fell Monday after Standard & Poor’s, an international credit ratings agency, lowered the country to below investment grade, citing political instability and threats to economic growth.Read more: South Africa’s president fires respected finance minister, sparking fresh angerIn a speech in an industrial area of the capital, Pretoria, Zuma thanked Gordhan for assisting in the handover of the finance ministry to successor Malusi Gigaba, and he said the government “will do everything possible” to promote unity within its ranks.“We know that public statements which indicate disagreements within government by ministers, for example, demoralize our people and create confusion,” said Zuma, who still commands significant support within the ruling African National Congress party despite growing calls for him to resign.Article Continued Below“This is a serious weakness and we shall attend to it within renewed vigour,” the president said.Read more: South Africa drops to junk status after Standard and Poor’s downgrades creditGigaba said the Standard & Poor’s downgrade was a setback but noted what he described as the strengths of the South African economy, including increasing exports and a strong banking system.