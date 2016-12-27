An octopus Houdini, that baby iguana and, yes, Harambe: These are the most memorable animals of 2016

Sure, 2016 was crazy year all round, with the U.S. election, Brexit, a seeming flood of celebrity deaths, and terrible developments for people in Syria, Nigeria and elsewhere. But amid all this human drama, many animals managed to make big impressions with their wits, daring, sacrifices and cuteness.You might have forgotten about several of them. So here, in no particular order, is a list of some of the most interesting critters of 2016.Inky, the octopus that escaped from New Zealand's National Aquarium.Inky the octopusInky became a global sensation after the New Zealand aquarium where he’d been kept revealed that the cephalopod had fled his tank, scooted across the floor and slipped to freedom by way of a drainpipe to the ocean. With that feat of self-liberation, Inky became a Pixar-style hero to humankind, a model of octopus intelligence and a muse for debates on the merits of anthropomorphism. Is Inky still living out his days in the South Pacific with similar derring-do? We’ll never know, and that only adds to his mystique.Article Continued BelowHarambe's death sparked days of mourning and inspired countless stories in 2016. (John Minchillo) Harambe the gorilla Harambe, the Cincinnati Zoo gorilla who was fatally shot after a toddler fell into his enclosure, left quite a legacy. His death immediately spawned discussions about animals in captivity, responsible parenting, zoo safety and wildlife conservation. Harambe has since become the inspiration for lots of weird memes, not to mention some racial slurs.This bison calf, which two tourists drove to a ranger station in Yellowstone National Park because they thought it looked cold, was rejected by its herd and had to be euthanized.The baby bison of YellowstoneThis bison was never named, so it will forever be remembered by one image: a sweet-faced, fuzzy and somewhat bewildered-looking animal standing in the trunk of an SUV. The bison had arrived in that strange spot after tourists in Yellowstone noticed it alone on a road, shivering and approaching cars. (Depending on the telling, the tourists worried that it looked cold.) This isn’t a terribly unusual situation in Yellowstone — or in nature, for that matter — and the park ended up euthanizing the calf, a decision officials scoldingly attributed to human interference.

