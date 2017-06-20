Andrea Constand thanks supporters after jury deadlock at Cosby sex assault trial

PHILADELPHIA—The woman whose police complaint led to Bill Cosby’s sexual assault trial is thanking supporters in the wake of the jury deadlock.“Thank you for the outpouring of love & kindness & support. I am eternally grateful for the messages I have received in recent days,” Andrea Constand said in a tweet Tuesday.Constand, 44, of Toronto, accused the aging comedian of drugging and molesting her at his home near Philadelphia in 2004, when she worked at his alma mater, Temple University.News outlets will ask Judge Steven O’Neill at a hearing Tuesday afternoon to release the jurors’ names. They deliberated for 52 hours over six days before announcing they were deadlocked on all three charges. It is not yet clear why jurors could not reach a verdict, or how close they came.Article Continued BelowRead more: Alternate juror in Bill Cosby sex assault case: I ‘probably’ would have convicted himCosby team triumphant, but sex crime retrial, lawsuits loomCosby’s wife lashes out after sex-assault case declared mistrial