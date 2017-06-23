Andrew Loku coroners inquest revealed crucial new details

With each passing day of the Andrew Loku coroner’s inquest, more was revealed about the fatal Toronto police shooting, the investigation that followed and the man who died on a hot July night in 2015.Two years after the high-profile death, the inquest provided the much-demanded public airing of information that had been sought in the wake of last year’s Special Investigations Unit (SIU) decision to clear the officer who shot Loku.The inquest’s five jurors are expected to begin deliberations Monday on recommendations they could craft to avoid future deaths, after listening to two weeks of testimony and evidence.Loku, 45, was killed on July 5, 2015 by Const. Andrew Doyle, who shot Loku as he advanced on him with a hammer.The shooting happened in the hallway of Loku’s apartment building, where units were leased by the Canadian Mental Health Association to provide subsidized housing to people with mental health challenges.Article Continued BelowThe inquest heard Loku suffered from post-traumatic stress disorder and depression stemming from torture and abuse in 1998, when he was kidnapped by rebel forces in what is now South Sudan. The father of five later fled to Canada, where he lived alone and hoped to one day bring his wife and children.Due to a public outcry after the SIU’s decision in Loku’s death — including about a lack of transparency surrounding the conclusion — future police watchdog decisions where no charges are laid will include far more information, far sooner.Headed by Court of Appeal Justice Michael Tulloch, a yearlong review of police oversight commissioned in the wake of Loku’s death concluded there was “an overwhelming need for greater transparency” in cases where the SIU does not lay a charge.