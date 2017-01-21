Anglican Church will issue apology to victims of former minister

The Anglican Church of Canada announced Friday that it will make a formal, national apology to all the victims of notorious pedophile Ralph Rowe.It is estimated the former Anglican Minister Ralph Rowe abused hundreds of victims. The Anglican church has never issued a formal apology. One of the communities Rowe targeted was Wapekeka First Nation.Wapekeka is struggling after two, 12-year-old girls committed suicide earlier this month. The community has tried to manage youth mental health issues and suicide epidemics for decades.“Yesterday, January 19, the Grand Chief of the Nishnawbe Aski Nation (NAN), Alvin Fiddler, noted that the Anglican Church of Canada shares responsibility for the crisis in the communities he serves and especially for the tragic number of young people who have died by suicide,” said Michael Thompson, the church’s general secretary, in a statement.Rowe, a flying clergyman who used to pilot a small plane into remote, northern First Nations communities in the 1970s and 1980s, targeted young boys aged 8 to 14. Many indigenous parents trusted Rowe due to his position in the church and they let their children travel on camping excursions with him. Rowe was also a Boy Scout leader.Article Continued BelowIt is nearly impossible to quantify the scope and scale of the damage Rowe did during the time he travelled through NAN communities, Fiddler said.“What people need to know is the church enabled him to do this. They gave him a role as a priest and they gave him a plane for him to be able to fly around to our communities. We now know through our counselling agencies in the north and through the court systems — the estimates are during the 22-year period he was up here that he sexually assaulted and abused over 500 young boys during that time,” said Fiddler.“Similar to the residential school experience, now we are seeing the intergenerational impact of these victims,” he said.