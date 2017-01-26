Annual Bell Lets Talk event makes a big impression

Let’s talk! That was the prompt from Bell Canada on Jan. 25, promoting Bell Let’s Talk Day, an annual event that has been fostering awareness and fundraising for mental health initiatives since 2010. “We’re not done yet,” said Mary Deacon, Chair of the Bell Let’s Talk mental health initiative. “We count all the activity right up until midnight on the west coast. It’s more than a 24-hour day.” For every text, call, tweet and Instagram post, Facebook video view and use of Snapchat geofilter, Bell will contribute $0.05 to mental health initiatives.Deacon said the organization was feeling confident that they will exceed last year’s numbers. As of Wednesday evening, the campaign had reached more than 91,623,313 interactions. Article Continued BelowBilling itself as the country’s largest corporate initiative dedicated to mental health, Bell Canada has supported over 700 organizations since 2011, according to Deacon.Nearly $2 million of those grants have gone to children and youth programming, $469,000 to Aboriginal communities and $1 million to military family support. This year, grants ranging from $5,000 to $25,000 will be allocated to groups who applied for funding. The final numbers should be announced on Thursday.

xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx