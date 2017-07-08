Anti-G20 activists riot for second night in Hamburg

HAMBURG—Anti-globalization activists rioted violently for a second night as Hamburg hosted Group of 20 leaders, setting up street barricades, looting supermarkets and attacking police with slingshots and firebombs on Saturday.Police said riots were extremely aggressive in the early hours of Saturday in the city’s Schanzenviertel neighbourhood, which is only a few hundred metres away from the summit grounds. Hundreds of officers went into buildings to arrest rioters wearing black masks from rooftops while being attacked with iron rods and Molotov cocktails. Thirteen activists were arrested when special units stormed one building.About 500 people looted a supermarket in the neighbourhood as well as smaller stores. Cars were torched and street fires lit as activists built barricades with garbage cans and bikes.Read more: Security forces in Hamburg call in reinforcements as G20 protests eruptLaura Zeriadtke watched the full-scale clashes unfold from her street-level apartment window and witnessed about 30 black-clad anarchists tearing down a construction fence across from her home and using it as a shield to push back riot police.Article Continued Below“It was a civil war,” Zeriadtke said, adding that there were many teenagers among the rioters.Protesters throw stones at riot police on July 7, 2017 in Hamburg, where leaders of the world's top economies gather for a G20 summit. (Odd Andersen) The city’s mayor, Olaf Scholz, called on the rioters to halt the violence.“I’m appealing to the violent protesters to stop what they’re doing and to withdraw and to no longer commit any violent crimes,” Scholz said. “I’m very concerned about the destruction . . . and the brutality against our police officers.”