Anti-gun group founded by Sandy Hook parents dumps Megyn Kelly as event host

NEW YORK—An anti-gun violence organization founded by parents of children killed at Sandy Hook Elementary School has dumped Megyn Kelly as host of an event in Washington this week because of her plans to broadcast an interview with conspiracy theorist Alex Jones.Kelly said Tuesday that she understands and respects the decision by Sandy Hook Promise to disinvite her as host of its Wednesday gala, but is disappointed. She said reporting on Jones’ falsehoods is what journalists are supposed to do.NBC is taking considerable heat on social media for its Father’s Day broadcast of Kelly’s interview with “Infowars” host Alex Jones, who has questioned whether the killing of 26 people in 2012 at the school in Newtown, Conn., was a hoax. The firm JPMorgan Chase has asked that its advertisement not run on the broadcast.Read more: Families of Sandy Hook victims furious at Megyn Kelly interview with conspiracy theorist Alex JonesAlex Jones retracts stories about yogurt factory Chobani in defamation lawsuitArticle Continued Below“Sandy Hook Promise cannot support the decision by Megyn or NBC to give any form of voice or platform to Alex Jones and have asked Megyn Kelly to step down as our Promise Champion Gala host,” said Nicole Hockley, co-founder and managing director. “It is our hope that Megyn and NBC reconsider and not broadcast this interview.”Hockley, whose 6-year-old son Dylan was killed at Sandy Hook, founded the group with Mark Barden, who lost his 7-year-old son Daniel.Alex Jones, conservative conspiracy theorist host of Infowars.com, has questioned whether the killing of 26 people in 2012 at the school in Newtown, Conn., was a hoax. (ILANA PANICH-LINSMAN) Kelly said that she found Jones’ suggestion that the Sandy Hook massacre was a hoax “as personally revolting as every other rational person does.