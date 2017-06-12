Anti-poverty groups push Trudeau government to boost child benefit

OTTAWA—A national coalition of anti-poverty groups is asking the Trudeau government to boost the basic amount it provides in child benefits in hopes of cutting child poverty rates in Canada in half by the end of the decade.The coalition wants the government to change the rules so those earning less can keep more of the benefit, and to increase payments with the cost of living, retroactive to when the new benefit was first introduced last July.Read more: How new tax changes squeeze parentsChild benefit to pull record number of kids out of poverty, minister saysKids suffer most as Toronto clings to title of child poverty capitalArticle Continued BelowThe goal would be to reduce child poverty rates by 50 per cent by 2020, the group Campaign 2000 says in a written submission to the Trudeau government as part of federal consultations on a national anti-poverty strategy.Anita Khanna, the group’s national co-ordinator, also wants the government to consider more lucrative employment insurance benefits, including for new parents, and further expand job training programs.Such measures, among others, would help to rework the social safety net to help more people climb out of poverty and contribute more to the economy, Khanna said in an interview.