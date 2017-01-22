Anti-Trump Passenger Kicked Off Plane In Viral Video

Before takeoff, cops removed a woman on a flight from Baltimore to Seattle for allegedly harassing a Trump supporter that she was sitting next to. Cell phone footage of part of yesterday’s encounter has since gone viral, with the initial video viewed about 290,000 times on Facebook so far. See embedded videos below. The footage is also on YouTube. Facebook user Scott Koteskey explained that things got heated when the woman asked him, presumably in the context of the inauguration of Donald Trump as the nation’s 45th president on Friday, whether he was protesting or cheering. Baltimore is an alternative airport for travelers to and from D.C. Koteskey writes that he responded, “I came here to celebrate democracy ma’am.” That didn’t sit well with his seatmate, who allegedly argued that Scott should be ashamed of himself of putting a crazy man in charge of the nuclear football. Emotions apparently are still running high more than two months after Donald Trump’s victory in election 2016, an outcome that most media organizations and political pollsters and pundits insisted never would happen. [Image by Andrew Harnik/AP Images] According to the Facebook post, the woman in the next seat expressed the following thoughts after Scott said that everybody is entitled to their own opinions. “‘And I’m entitled to get drunk and puke in your lap! I’m going to throw up right in your lap! You make me sick! Don’t talk to me! Don’t look at me! Don’t you dare even put your arm on that rest. You disgust me! You should be ashamed of yourself! You put a maniac’s finger on the button’ (assuming she’s means nukes). You are a bigot. You should get off this plane!” As depicted in the video, the woman also likened being a climate change skeptic to disbelieving in the existence of gravity. This is my interaction with a crazed liberal as I boarded my plane yesterday… https://t.co/n81z1gG6xU — Scott Koteskey (@ScottKoteskey) January 22, 2017 When a flight attendant politely informs her that she has to deplane, the woman responds that she paid for the seat and intends to remain in it and also that she needs to get home because her mother in law has died, adding there is no way she is getting off the plane. Her husband sitting next to her appears largely silent during this encounter at least from the available footage. In a second video, the woman is escorted off the flight by a police officer as other passengers cheer, and one or two chant “USA USA.” This incident apparently occurred on Alaska Airlines. Scott Koteskey added the following about what he described as “the craziest experience ever” on an airplane. “Many others around me defended me insisting the lady had caused all the commotion and was verbally assaulting not just me but others wearing various Trump apparel boarding the plane. As the lady was removed I saw that I was surrounded by blacks, Latinos, Asians, and whites, all who had chimed in asking her to be removed and who had defended me. I was touched and moved knowing later that not all these people were Trump supporters…” Commenting on the video, the Chicks on the Right website asserted that “She is plenty old enough to understand that there are consequences for your actions…. I hope this goes completely viral and that she learns a valuable lesson, because her behavior was inexcusable.” Last month, a JetBlue passenger was kicked off a flight after harassing President Trump’s daughter Ivanka, who was traveling with her husband and three children, about her dad ruining the country. [Image by Saul Loeb/Pool Photo via AP Images] Separately, in following-up on a campaign promise, the Trump administration has officially withdrawn from the Trans-Pacific Partnership, according to WikiLeaks, and will also announce tomorrow that the U.S. embassy in Israel will move from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem, the Independent of London reported. Asian press reporting US has withdrawn from TPP. https://t.co/KaSordARO8 states that US will withdraw from TPP https://t.co/61FOG7LiHg — WikiLeaks (@wikileaks) January 22, 2017 Watch this space for updates on the incident involving an anti-Trump passenger allegedly harassing a Trump supporter. [Featured Image by Patrick Semansky/AP Images]