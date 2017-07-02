LONDON—It sticks up into the sky like a charcoal-blackened finger, a husk of a building with blank eyes where every single window was blown out.Twenty-four storeys tall, with a single stairwell escape route, where those who defied fire department orders to “stay put” picked their way over victims who’d collapsed on the steps as they fled.Youngest victim of the June 14 conflagration – worst London fire in more than a century – appears to be a baby not yet born, delivered to a mother in an induced coma, the seven-month fetus already dead in the womb from poisonous fumes.Yet almost three weeks after the blaze that consumed Grenfell Tower, part of the Lancaster West Estate – public housing for poor people – the exact number of casualties, at least 80 lives lost, is not yet known and may never be known. It defies comprehension, in an age of digitalized information saturation, that such basic facts seem beyond the reach of officials, most especially the Kensington and Chelsea council that managed the property with such colossal dereliction of duty.In the absence of any official list of casualties, frustrated next-of-kin are turning to volunteer demographers and independent data analysts who’ve poured over floor plans and spreadsheets, colour-coding apartment units according to confirmed dead, presumed dead, still unaccounted for and known survivors.Article Continued BelowTacked and taped to nearby commercial buildings, pubs, the closest tube station and makeshift memorial mounds are photographs and biographical details and heart-wrenching entreaties about loved ones – though the postings have already turned yellow, fraying, and doubtless the fate of many in this gallery of the missing has since been determined. The ones who aren’t in the hospital are in the morgue, if no human remains are left in the tower, still too dangerous to fully explore.Jessica, 12 years old, missing. Nura, Hashim, Yawya, Firdaws and Yaqub, missing. Yasim El-Nahabi, missing.The names say a great deal about who lived in this fire trap in a region of London — not far from trendy Notting Hill, but a universe removed — where Arabic is the second-most common language spoken, where immigrants and migrants have live warehoused lives in social housing that activists have long decried as unsafe and ripe for disaster.