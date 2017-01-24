ST. JOHN’S, N.L.—The beige, battered recliner in which Don Dunphy’s body was found was front-and-centre at the inquiry into his death Monday, as the lawyer for his daughter grilled the officer who opened fire.It was a sometimes combative exchange as Bob Simmonds cross-examined Const. Joe Smyth of the Royal Newfoundland Constabulary.In particular, he questioned why Smyth felt he had grounds to visit Dunphy at his home in Mitchell’s Brook on St. Mary’s Bay for a meeting that turned deadly.“You had no basis at all — zero — to believe Mr. Dunphy would be violent, act out or be anything but appropriate with you,” he said.Read more: Article Continued BelowNewfoundland officer tells inquiry he thought Don Dunphy was going to shoot himNewfoundland officer says he initially confused Don Dunphy with YouTube characterNewfoundland officer who shot Don Dunphy begins testimony at inquiry