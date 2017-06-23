Appointment for vacant Scarborough council seat seen to pit David Soknacki against Mayor John Tory

Once political rivals, then policy allies, David Soknacki is once again pitted against Mayor John Tory and he doesn’t understand why.The former councillor is one of 48 people seeking the vacant seat in Ward 44 (Scarborough East) following the death of Ron Moeser. He says his candidacy is now being turned into a referendum on both the mayor and the Scarborough subway with supportive councillors concerned the mayor is whipping the vote against him.“I’m perplexed because both sides seem to be putting a narrative on my candidacy that I disagree with,” the Scarborough businessman told the Star Wednesday night. “It’s become a re-litigation on the Scarborough subway, it’s become a left versus right, and it’s become a referendum on Mayor Tory, but actually it’s none of those.”Soknacki, a fiscal conservative who first represented the area in 1994 and on an amalgamated council from 1999 until 2006, maintains he is in the running to be appointed to the seat to “provide stewardship and representation for Ward 44.” The seat has been vacant since Moeser’s death in April.Jim Hart, a 30-year city bureaucrat who volunteered to work in Moeser’s office when he was diagnosed with cancer, is seen as the second person in a two-way race for the seat and potentially Tory’s preference.Article Continued BelowHart, a long-time resident of Ward 44 who helmed both the parks, forestry and recreation division and municipal licensing and standards, said he has a “real passion” for public service and the city.He said he’s talked to the mayor’s staff about his candidacy and “received positive feedback.“I think I’m uniquely qualified for this job.”