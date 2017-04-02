April the giraffe and her legions of fans continue anxious wait for new arrival

April the giraffe let Saturday pass without giving birth to the world’s most anticipated giraffe baby — a disappointment to some fans, though it should quell rumours that her pregnancy was an elaborate April Fools’ Day joke. Maybe.“Our big girl is comfortable, confident, and continues to keep her composure — better than the rest of us!,” staff from Animal Adventure Park in upstate New York wrote on Facebook before the day ended.By Sunday morning, the giraffe was staring placidly at her stable mate while some 150,000 people watched her live feed — typical behaviours for giraffe and humans, respectively, by now.Read more: Celebrity giraffe’s baby expected ‘any moment now’Park staff anticipate the giraffe will go into labour at any moment. April and her enormous fan club have been waiting for weeks.Article Continued BelowThe giraffe obtained celebrity status in February when Animal Adventure Park launched a live stream on YouTube to let the world watch her give birth — and then someone reported the feed to YouTube for “sexually explicit” content with nudity.YouTube briefly removed the live stream, then restored it — and a pregnant animal star was born.“Initially, when the camera went live back in the beginning of February, it was getting some viewership,” park owner Jordan Patch said Friday on ABC. “But then all of the sudden, it got very, very popular.”