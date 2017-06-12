Arc of moral universe still bends towards justice for Robert Hill: Paradkar

The best antidote to foolishness is wisdom. At a time when creating equal job opportunities gets called reverse discrimination, I am sitting across the table from no less an authority on race than the Jamaican-American historian Robert Hill, in town to receive an honorary degree from the University of Toronto on Monday. Hill, 74, has spent a lifetime in the scholarly pursuit of Marcus Garvey, the controversial early 20th century Black nationalist and proponent of the Back to Africa movement, who inspired the Nation of Islam and Rastafari movements. The University of Toronto calls Hill the “world’s leading authority on the global influence and intellectual currents of Pan-Africanism in the 20th century.” Hill’s research on Leonard P. Howell, one of the prophets of the early Rastafari movement, is considered seminal. “No established order ever happily concedes, no societal group ever surrenders its privileges,” Hill says. He speaks with poetic cadence, every word he utters appears measured and deliberate.“I say we should every day get up in the morning and thank Black people, thank women for helping to break the stranglehold of patriarchy and white supremacy. It suffocates. It diminishes everybody.”Article Continued Below“Freedom from oppression is not a zero sum game.”This is a concept not clear to those who resist equality by subscribing to the idea of reverse racism. In the fight against patriarchy, men feel they have to give up their power for women to gain it. In the fight against racism, whites feel they are being asked to concede their rights for other races to get a leg up. When the Liberals pressure universities to improve diversity, it is an attempt to redress but not reverse centuries of having ivory towers inhabited by white men that excluded women and minorities.