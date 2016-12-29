Are Private Schools In Washington Making Life Difficult For Kellyanne Conway's Children?

Kellyanne Conway is allegedly struggling to find private schools for her children in Washington because of her association to president-elect Trump. The former campaign manager for the 70-year-old politician is reportedly worried that the establishment elites in the nation’s capital will sabotage her efforts to get private schools for her children. The 49-year-old allegedly revealed her fears to parents at the Elisabeth Morrow School in Englewood, New Jersey Thursday where her twins, Claudia and George were performing at a concert. Conway who will be counselor to Donald Trump in the White House allegedly told friends that she had been finding it difficult to get private schools for her children. According to a source that spoke to the Daily Mail, parents at the concert were sucking up to the mother-of-four and congratulating her on her new position. The source revealed that she used the opportunity to ask everyone with school connections in Washington for help. The news is that Conway is being punished by Washington’s elite because of her ties to the “blue-collar billionaire.” However, the president and CEO of the Polling Company shut down the allegations that she was being given the brush-off by DC schools. The 49-year-old insisted that schools were not prejudiced against her and that she was surprised that Democrat Party supporters had even offered to help her. There’s always public school, .@KellyannePolls!DC private schools giving Kellyanne Conway the brush-off https://t.co/eWOJ3PO64c via @pagesix — AynRandPaulRyan (@AynRandPaulRyan) December 29, 2016 “I would not characterize myself as ‘worried’ so much as amused by the silence and sighs on the other end of the phone when friends and allies have made preliminary inquiries on our behalf. While the posh private schools, handbooks and websites all preach ‘diversity’ and ‘open-mindedness’…for some, there is a comfort in sameness. The most pleasant surprise has been ‘the flood’ of help from people of both parties. The Republican Pollster and strategist was made counselor to president-elect Trump recently, making her the highest-ranking woman in the White House. The former campaign manager will be joined by Sean Spicer, a long-time Washington political operative who will function as press secretary. Spicer will work with Conway as an additional messenger who will deliver Trump’s mandate to the public and ensure his political power base is preserved. Conway and her team will also be saddled with building a bridge between Trump and the press corps. Mr. Trump has frequently ditched traditional press corps members accusing them of being dishonest. The Manhattan billionaire has preferred to tweet about his opinions on topical matters, rather than grant media interviews. Grateful & humble, @realDonaldTrump. Kellyanne Conway, ‘Trump Whisperer,’ Will Be Counselor to President. @nytimes https://t.co/o9HVq9bsKv — Kellyanne Conway (@KellyannePolls) December 22, 2016 According to the New York Times, Conway took over as Trump’s campaign manager in August after a divisive Republican convention. The mother-of-four was a permanent fixture on television vouching for the future president and always trying to douse the flame of his inflammatory rhetoric. The former Republican campaign manager also stood by Trump in the wake of the lewd 2005 tape leak. A stance it seems, Trump has rewarded her with a role as “close adviser.” “Kellyanne Conway has been a trusted adviser and strategist who played a crucial role in my victory. She is a tireless and tenacious advocate of my agenda and has amazing insights on how to effectively communicate our message. I am pleased that she will be part of my senior team in the West Wing.” Mr. Trump is fond of Conway because she proved that she could smooth out his rough edges and get voters to connect with his messages. Conway who is considered a “Trump Whisperer” will be one of the main protectors of his presidential brand as he carves a new niche for himself as the 45th president of the United States. .@KellyannePolls on her new gig as Counselor to the President: I’m excited to be working with the senior team https://t.co/EY0v7nc5jF — Morning Joe (@Morning_Joe) December 22, 2016 Conway is a married to lawyer, George Conway III. The New York lawyer wrote the Supreme Court brief when Paula Jones took Bill Clinton to court over claims of sexual harassment. The 49-year-old remains a favorite strategist in Republican circles, working for Mr. Pence during his candidacy as governor of Indiana and Newt Gingrich when he ran for the presidency in 2012. [Featured Image by Richard Drew/AP Images]

xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx