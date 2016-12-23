Arrest in Vote Trump church fire raises eyebrows

JACKSON, MISS.—The arrest of a black man on a charge of burning a black Mississippi church that was spray-painted with the words “Vote Trump” has sparked bickering online and consternation in the community surrounding the church.Andrew McClinton, 45, made an initial court appearance Thursday in Greenville, a day after he was arrested and charged with a felony: first-degree arson of a place of worship. He requested a public defender and remained in jail with bond set at $250,000.McClinton, who lives in the Greenville suburb of Leland, spent several years in prison in Mississippi on convictions of armed robbery and other crimes. He is a member of Hopewell Missionary Baptist Church of Greenville, which burned Nov. 1, a week before the presidential election.In the days after the church fire, Greenville Mayor Errick D. Simmons — an African-American who took office several months ago on a pledge of racial unity — urged officials to investigate it as a possible hate crime. The FBI said it would do so, but no hate crimes charges have been filed.Chris Orr, a Greenville resident and former police officer for the city, expressed frustration over the mayor’s early words about the fire.Article Continued Below“I have a lot of respect for the mayor,” Orr, who is white, said Thursday. “But, classifying this as a hate crime of a ‘historically black church in a black community’ before the investigation even got going good was basically profiling the suspect as a white person, whether he directly said it or not.”Simmons did not return a call to The Associated Press on Thursday, but his twin brother, Democratic state Sen. Derrick Simmons of Greenville, said the mayor had the right approach.“There is a dark past in America and in the Deep South regarding the burning of African-American churches,” Derrick Simmons said. “The way law enforcement authorities initially investigated this matter as a hate crime I believe was warranted, considering the past and the history.”

xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx