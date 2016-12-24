Art can take the sting out of a cold winters night for the homeless

As temperatures plunge and distress mounts for those without a warm place to go, an innovative art program at a downtown Toronto drop-in helps to ease the anxiety.The opportunity to draw and paint two mornings a week has been part of the regular program at Margaret’s Toronto East Drop-In since the fall of 2013.But two years ago, when the agency at the corner of Dundas St. E. and Sherbourne St. received city funding to operate an extreme-cold-weather overnight service during the winter months, staff decided to offer the program every night.“We extended it to our extreme-cold-weather program primarily because art seems to facilitate community and connections,” says executive director Diane Walter. “And, to be frank, it is a de-escalating medium; it helps to keep the peace.”Terri Roberton has been running the expressive arts therapy program since it began in May 2014. (Steve Russell/ Toronto Star) Article Continued BelowArts facilitator Terri Roberton recalls a recent Friday night when “people were rowdy, cold, wet and grumpy. They were barking for a fight.”Everything changed when she suggested: “How about going on a camping trip through art?”Roberton steered the shivering and dishevelled men to a table with paper, coloured pencils and water colours, and, before long, a story emerged.“One man who had been drinking came in here to have a fight with someone. I diverted him to the art — and he drew a moose,” she says, pointing to the man’s creation hanging from a clothes peg as part of the camping trip journey.

