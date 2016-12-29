Artist uses 10,000 plastic bottles to make a point about pollution

At the rate we’re going, there will be more plastic bottles than fish in the sea by 2050, according to a report by the World Economic Forum.That staggering statistic is what moved Toronto-born photographer Benjamin Von Wong to create his project #MermaidsHatePlastic. The average American, according to the Ban the Bottle website, will use 167 plastic bottles annually so after 60 years, will use 10,000. Von Wong put that figure to work in a series that depicts a mermaid drowning in 10,000 plastic bottles, hoping to inspire the public to think about what we’re throwing away and pledge to reuse what we already have. He got the plastic bottles from a waste management centre, and found volunteers through friends, family and social media to clean them for the photoshoot. Half of all plastic currently in circulation is only used once before getting tossed, although it takes approximately 450 years to degrade. Article Continued BelowHe was in Toronto this week and talked to the Star about the Mermaids Hate Plastic, which launched Dec. 12:Benjamin Von Wong, a Toronto-born photographer, used 10,000 plastic bottles and a mermaid to make a message about the use of plastic bottles. (Benjamin Von Wong handout) You wanted this project to go viral. How are you feeling about that goal so far? I like to beat myself up and always think it can be better but this is the most successful project that I’ve created in terms of traction, viewership and impact. Facebook loved it — my video has been viewed 11.3 million times — and my YouTube views are at 75,000, so those are the two (metrics) I’m tracking. What’s interesting about this project is that there’s an evergreen component: as long as plastic pollution is a problem, this video will be relevant. It will only take one George Takei or Leonardo DiCaprio to decide to share it and kick it back up again.

