As British PM Theresa May meets Donald Trump, torture expected to be a sticking point

British leaders love to talk about their “special relationship” with their American counterparts, but even the best relationship has its limits. One big question for Theresa May, Britain’s prime minister, as she visits Washington this week, is whether torture is beyond those limits or not.When May meets U.S. President Donald Trump at the White House on Friday, she will become the first world leader to hold a face-to-face meeting with him since his inauguration. For the prime minister, it’s an honour that comes at a crucial time; May is presenting the trip as a chance to strengthen transatlantic ties as a post-Brexit Britain begins to loosen its relationship with Europe.Yet before May even began her journey across the Atlantic, the Trump administration had already complicated their meeting. A series of draft executive orders from the president’s orbit leaked to the press this week. Together, these drafts suggest that Trump is seeking to fulfil his most dramatic campaign pledges, from building a wall along the Mexican border to completely blocking the resettlement of Syrian refugees to the United States.Read more:Reality check: Many of Donald Trump’s early vows will never actually happenArticle Continued BelowTrump wants to tax Mexico to pay for his wall. Here’s what that actually meansTrump poised to ban Syrian refugees, stop all entries from some Muslim nationsOne particular draft order may be most worrying for Britons. Within this draft, the Trump administration appeared to call for a policy review that could potentially reopen the CIA’s notorious “black site” prisons used overseas — and also restart an interrogation program that critics describe as torture.