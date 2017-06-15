As deliberations in Bill Cosbys sex assault trial continue, tensions rise

NORRISTOWN, PA.—As deliberations in Bill Cosby’s sexual assault trial continue into a fourth day Thursday, nerves are frayed, patience is shot and no one is certain when it will all end.Some jurors appeared angry, the judge sounded exasperated and accuser Andrea Constand’s mother broke down in tears Wednesday.The sequestered jury has been at it for more than 27 hours since getting the case Monday, pausing a half-dozen times to revisit key evidence, including Cosby’s decade-old admissions that he fondled Constand after giving her pills.Read more:Bill Cosby jury deliberates for third day in sex assault trialArticle Continued BelowJury in Bill Cosby sex assault trial wraps up second day of deliberations, no verdict yetProsecution rests in Bill Cosby sex assault case after damaging, decade-old testimony heard in courtThe 79-year-old star arrived at the courthouse Thursday morning for the start of yet another day of jury talks. The panel has given no indication that it’s deadlocked.