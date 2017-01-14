As election looms, how low can Kathleen Wynne go? Cohn

We are witness to a tale of two troubled first ministers.Both shuffled their cabinets this week in search of ministerial renewal. Both have hit the road in the new year looking for love, or a little less loathing.Justin Trudeau faces an increasingly cranky press corps, hence his town hall tour where prime ministerial selfies are still in high demand. Kathleen Wynne faces ever-decreasing poll numbers, and the premier is more often shunned than asked for selfies.The story of Wynne’s decline and Trudeau’s resilience is a study in contrasts.Ontario’s economy keeps getting stronger. The latest data shows robust growth as workers flee Alberta’s oilsands for the industrial heartland, and Wynne prepares to balance her next budget.Article Continued BelowCanada’s economy keeps getting weaker. The Bank of Canada remains nervous, and Trudeau now talks of perennial deficit financing.Never mind the PM. No matter the comparator, Wynne loses out.Take her main opposition rival, Ontario’s Progressive Conservative leader, Patrick _____ (can you fill in the blank?).

