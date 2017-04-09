As legal weed looms, barriers to research still standing

After punching a string of numbers into a bolted-down, fireproof, alarm-protected safe — the location of which can’t be divulged for security reasons — Steven Laviolette pulls out a tiny vial. Inside that vial is an even tinier dab of dark tar. The tar is purified THC, the mind-altering compound in marijuana.The street price for a gram of weed is about $10. A gram of this stuff costs about $2,000, not counting the cost of the researcher’s time acquiring it. Laviolette, a professor in the department of Anatomy and Cell Biology and Psychiatry at Western University’s Schulich School of Medicine & Dentistry, studies the effects of marijuana on the brain. His lab is investigating both some of the troubling brain changes associated with THC, and also — a rapidly growing avenue of research — the very different and perhaps protective brain changes associated with cannabidiol, or CBD, another compound found in the plant.This week the government of Canada is expected to unveil legislation legalizing marijuana. As the country hurtles toward the end of nearly a century of prohibition on recreational pot, researchers of all stripes, from neurobiologists to clinicians to epidemiologists, say there are major gaps in our understanding of the drug.Both the scientists who study its potential therapeutic effects and those who research its risks have been frustrated by the barriers they must leap to generate knowledge that fills those gaps — evidence that should be informing policy.Researchers who want to access marijuana for experiments must apply for a special exemption from Health Canada for each individual compound from the plant they hope to study, of which there are hundreds — including those that have no known intoxicating effects, like CBD. If approved, they must navigate the opaque and expensive world of acquiring these compounds. And even though legalization seems certain to boost what is already one of the world’s highest national marijuana usage rates, scientists say there is not enough funding to study how the drug impacts health, behaviour and the brain — especially teenage brains.Article Continued Below“Now is when we need to be doing this research, and the money is just not there,” says Laviolette. “If we’re going to be the only North American country that has full legalization, there’s no reason that we shouldn’t become global leaders.”The members of Canada’s small cannabis research community, many of whom have been collaborating in recent months to set a national research agenda, will be scrutinizing the new legislation.“Really, science has been stuck for past 80 or 90 years or so, unable to do many of these tests,” says M-J Milloy, a professor in the Department of Medicine at the University of British Columbia and a research scientist at the B.C. Centre on Substance Use, who studies the effects of cannabis use among people living with HIV/AIDS.