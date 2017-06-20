As Senate GOP prepares for health care vote, Democrats criticize bill for secrecy and speed

WASHINGTON—Republicans are getting ready for Senate votes on legislation scuttling former president Barack Obama’s health care law, Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said Tuesday among growing indications that the climactic vote could occur next week.“The Senate will soon have a chance to turn the page on this failed law,” said the Kentucky Republican. He said GOP senators have had “many productive discussions” on the measure and added, “We have to act, and we are.”On MSNBC’s Morning Joe, Sen. Bob Corker said GOP senators will be briefed on the emerging bill Wednesday and he expects to see the legislation the next day, about a week before a vote occurs.Read more:Trump reportedly tells senators House health bill is too ‘mean’: sourcesArticle Continued BelowDemocrats fight Trump in bid to reignite push for Canada-style health-careMajority Leader Mitch McConnell says GOP are getting ready for Senate health care vote next week. The Republican effort to secretly craft a health care bill and whisk it through the Senate is striking, and it's drawing fire from members of both parties. (Jacquelyn Martin / AP) House Republicans pass their bill to replace Obamacare, a major victory for TrumpEven so, lobbyists said final decisions had yet to be made on some issues, including how to make sure that health care tax subsidies Republicans would provide cannot used to buy insurance that covers abortion. That’s a crucial problem for the GOP because many conservative Republican senators are demanding such restrictions.