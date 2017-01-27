As the far-right National Front is rising, France is forgetting what it did in the Holocaust

DRANCY, FRANCE — This was once an antechamber to Auschwitz, the beginning of many ends.In the 1940s it was here, on the outskirts of Paris, that about 65,000 Jews were interned and deported to their deaths in the horror universally known as the Holocaust but known in France as the Shoah. For the vast majority of them, the modernist apartment complex that housed this camp was the last image of France they saw before being forced onto trains to the gas chambers.Today there is a memorial museum in Drancy, but the housing project — once known as the “Silent City”— is still in service, an eerie home for low-income immigrants who may or may not be aware of the things their walls have seen. On some level this is fitting. In the France — and the Europe — of the 21st century, the lessons of the 20th no longer seem self-evident, and certainly not sacrosanct.For decades, France’s willing collaboration in the Nazi Holocaust was recognized as the most shameful chapter in the nation’s history, a story recounted in public schools and a crime for which a sitting French president formally apologized. Paris is home to one of the world’s premier Holocaust research centres, and black plaques adorn the facades of nearly every school from which a Jewish child was known to have been deported.Article Continued BelowBut despite these displays of public memory, the unthinkable has happened. The National Front — a political party founded by a convicted Holocaust denier — has mounted a surprisingly credible bid for the French presidency.The party’s founder, Jean-Marie Le Pen, 88, once dismissed concentration camps such as Drancy as a “detail of history,” a remark that landed him in the political wilderness for decades. Now a very real scenario exists in which his daughter, Marine Le Pen, could win the upcoming French elections.Has the “past that will not pass” passed after all? Or has it merely ceased to matter?