As the law and society evolve, Canadian judges go back to school

The woman in the witness box is defiant and clear as she recounts a litany of abuse to the court, including being sex trafficked, raped and held against her will.She is an actress. So is the Crown, the judge and the accused men — one played by the son of one of the real judges who helped make this video. The script is taken verbatim from transcripts from a real case and it was made to educate judges about human trafficking, domestic violence and why a victim may not leave an abusive partner, may not call the police and may have an emotional connection to their abuser. The goal was to learn to address these issues “institutionally as judges, individually as judges and individually as people,” Alberta Court of Appeal Justice Sheilah Martin told a group of about 45 judges in a conference room at a downtown Toronto hotel.The Star was given access to the conference as debates continue around what education judges receive about issues such as gender-based violence, how effective it is and whether education in sexual assault law should be mandatory — questions sparked by the inquiry into Alberta judge Robin Camp, who infamously asked a sexual assault complainant why she didn’t just keep her knees together, and by a number of high-profile cases, including most recently an Alberta judge’s shocking decision to jail an Indigenous sexual assault complainant for the duration of her testimony at a preliminary hearing. At the conference, after watching two segments of the video, the group was invited to write down one word that describes how they feel about what they saw. Article Continued BelowThe responses read later by Martin included “horror,” “sadness,” “disillusionment” and “helpless.”During a break the judges submitted questions to a panel moderated by Martin and including fellow Alberta Court of Appeal Justice Sheila Greckol, U.S. judge Ann Goldstein from the International Association of Women Judges, and Nicole Barrett, an expert on law and human trafficking from the University of British Columbia. The first question — how common is the woman’s explanation for why she did not leave?