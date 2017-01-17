As Trudeau tours, world rushes ahead: Paul Wells

There’s an odd disconnect between Justin Trudeau’s industrious tour of small-town and mid-sized Canada this week and the events rattling the world outside.Politically the contrast is probably healthy. On Friday, Donald Trump will proclaim his faith in forgotten ordinary Americans. While he does that, Prime Minister Trudeau is wise to catch up with ordinary Canadians.Nor is Trudeau ignoring Brexit or the fate of Angela Merkel’s government while he takes questions from voters about military equipment contracts or soaring energy bills. Indeed, if Stéphane Dion comes out of his hole and sees his shadow, the ex-foreign minister — reluctantly recast as ambassador to both the EU and Germany — could be on the next flight out of town to help deal, to the extent any Canadian can, with the fallout from Britain’s historic choice.And since Trudeau has decided to let reporters pry the details of his Christmas vacation with the Aga Khan from him one tidbit at a time over many days, it’s just as well he skip the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland this year. Six cabinet ministers are attending the Alpine brainstorm festival in his place, including the ministers of finance, trade and the environment. So we’re kind of covered off when it comes to Davos.So I’m not accusing Trudeau of any moral or tactical error when I say the world seemed to be rushing ahead without him Tuesday. It’s just the way things worked out for a day.Article Continued BelowAt Davos, the big news was the president of China, Xi Jinping, who posed as a standard-bearer for globalization, open trade and the fight against climate change. The Davos crowd ate it up.Much of Xi’s speech was plainly meant as a rebuke of Trump on what was almost the eve of Trump’s inauguration. Since Trump’s lead economic adviser, Peter Navarro, has made a documentary film called Death by China, which opens with a cartoon image of a Chinese-made dagger stabbing the heartland of America, we’re off to a great start.In London, U.K. Prime Minister Theresa May outlined her vision of Britain’s withdrawal from the European Union. There is a snail’s-pace onset of realism in May’s rare public comments on the issue that will define her career for good or ill. Tuesday was her day for admitting that Britain cannot limit immigration without leaving the European single market, and that since she’s stuck with that choice, then to hell with the single market.