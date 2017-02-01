As Ukraine violence continues, Ottawa considers sending troops

OTTAWA—Defence Minister Harjit Sajjan says the federal government is concerned about a new outbreak of fighting in Ukraine and is looking at ways to “improve” Canada’s military support to the country.“I’m looking at the options right now in terms of how we can improve our support, what changes that we need to make,” Sajjan said Wednesday.“But one thing is for sure, that Canada remains committed to Ukraine.”Read more:Ukraine erupts with new violence between troops and pro-Russia rebelsArticle Continued Below7 Ukrainian troops killed in new clashes with Russia-backed rebelsGovernment forces and Russian-backed rebels have traded heavy fire in eastern Ukraine over the last few days, killing at least 19 people and injuring dozens more.The surge in violence is threatening to overturn a ceasefire in the three-year-old civil war that has been repeatedly broken by both sides, but is still seen as the best chance for peace.