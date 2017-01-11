Asbestos spy targeted Canada, court documents claim

A man posing as a sympathetic journalist was paid to spy on workers’ rights groups campaigning against asbestos with a key focus on activities in Canada, court documents allege.According to testimony in the English High Court, a British man identified as Rob Moore was paid more than $700,000 to conduct a four-year espionage campaign against key figures in the global movement to ban asbestos, gathering confidential information about its “funding, aims and strategies, including litigation strategies.”The subterfuge was designed to pass information to a corporation with interests in the asbestos industry, the documents claim.The court heard that Moore identified anti-asbestos groups’ plans for Canada, as well as Thailand and India, as “key areas of focus” as early as 2012, when he was contracted through an intelligence consultancy firm called K2 on behalf of a corporate client believed to be based outside the U.K. There is currently a publication ban on that client’s identity.The claimants, who are prominent figures in the international anti-asbestos movement, are seeking aggravated damages for breach of confidence and misuse of private information. Moore, K2 and the anonymous client are all defendants in the civil suit. The allegations have not been proven in court. Article Continued BelowThe U.K.’s Guardian newspaper reported in December that K2 is expected to argue that the amount of confidential information collected was tiny and was only intended to better understand the anti-asbestos movement.In an email to the Star, Moore called the legal dispute “unfortunate and complicated.” He said he would be able to address any allegations when more details of the case were presented by the claimants.“When I can do that, my role in the issues contained in the claim should become more clear. In short, this case has not even properly begun and the full facts are not yet known,” he said.

