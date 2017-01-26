At least 13,500 federal workers still have Phoenix paycheque problems

OTTAWA—There are still at least 13,500 federal workers with pay problems as the public service continues to slog through its troubled transition to the new Phoenix payroll system, according to a government update Wednesday. Of those 13,500 employees, 7,000 were from the original backlog identified last year, which has been chipped down from 82,000 over the past several months. The remaining 6,500 are workers who since last July have reported receiving the wrong pay after going on or returning from job leave, the bureaucrat in charge of the program told reporters. “I really thank everybody for their patience. I wish there would be quicker and simpler ways to fix the pay issues. We are working very hard,” said Marie Lemay, a deputy minister at Public Services and Procurement Canada, during a press conference Wednesday. Lemay said she couldn’t give an accurate timeline for when the backlog would be cleared. “The one thing you have to know is that there is light at the end of the tunnel. This thing is getting better. I know it will get better,” she said. Article Continued BelowThe new payroll system was brought in by the former Conservative government and implemented in February 2016, four months after Justin Trudeau’s Liberal Party took power. Problems surfaced in the ensuing weeks, with tens of thousands of federal workers who were either getting paid too little or too much. Chris Aylward, national executive vice-president with the Public Service Alliance of Canada, which represents thousands of federal workers, called the Phoenix problems a “national disgrace.” He added that his union is working with the government to get the system fixed, especially as tax season approaches. “It continues to cause issues and problems for federal public workers, which is totally unacceptable,” he said.