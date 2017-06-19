At least 4 killed in attack by extremists at Mali tourist resort

BAMAKO, MALI—A Mali special forces spokesman and commanding officer says at least four people have been killed in the attack by jihadis at Le Campement Kangaba on the outskirts of Bamako, Mali’s capital.Officer Modibo Naman Traore says the dead include the two civilians who were pronounced dead on Sunday, along with a Portuguese soldier from the EU mission and a Malian soldier who died Monday from their wounds.Security forces killed at least four jihadis after extremists attacked the resort spot popular with foreigners, the country’s security minister said Monday.“At this hour, all of the terrorists have been killed. The situation is under control,” Mali’s Security Minister Salif Traore told The Associated Press.The jihadis on Sunday afternoon attacked Campement Kangaba, yelling “Allah Akbar” and took hostages. Authorities said more than 30 people managed to escape.Article Continued BelowRead more:Gunmen attack, take hostages at Mali tourist resortEuropean and Malian forces walk at the entrance of the Kangaba tourist resort on the edge of Bamako on Monday, a day after suspected jihadists stormed the resort, briefly seizing more than 30 hostages and leaving at least four people dead. (HABIBOU KOUYATE / AFP / GETTY IMAGES) Authorities had said that security forces initially killed at least three assailants, and a fourth had escaped. Traore confirmed that at least a fourth had been killed by Monday morning.The attack took place amid the final week of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan.